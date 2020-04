Thanks to 'flexoskeletons,' these insect-inspired robots are faster and cheaper to make

Engineers have developed a new method that doesn't require any special equipment and works in just minutes to create soft, flexible, 3D-printed robots. The structures were inspired by insect exoskeletons, which have both soft and rigid parts -- the researchers called their creations 'flexoskeletons.'