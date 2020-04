Experimental Drug Has Broad Spectrum Antiviral Activity against Multiple Coronaviruses



Source: www.immunopaedia.org.za



An orally bioavailable prodrug called EIDD-2801 (β-D-N4-hydroxycytidine-5'-isopropyl ester) has broad spectrum antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2, MERS-CoV, SARS-CoV, and related zoonotic coronaviruses in primary human airway epithelial cells, according to a new study published in the journal Science Translational Medicine. The study also found that, when used as a prophylactic, EIDD-2801 can prevent severe lung injury