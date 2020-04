Whether marijuana helps with pain is unclear



Source: azmarijuana.com



Medical marijuana users who say they have high levels of pain are more likely than those with low pain to say they use cannabis three or more times a day, a new study finds. However, daily marijuana users with severe pain also reported their health had become worse in the past year. More in www.sciencedaily.com »