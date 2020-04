X-ray vision through the water window



Physicists have developed the first high-repetition-rate laser source that produces coherent soft x-rays spanning the entire 'water window'. That technological breakthrough should enable a broad range of studies in the biological, chemical and material sciences as well as in physics.