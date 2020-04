Astronomers Observe Relativistic Jet from Two Merging Spiral Galaxies



Added: 08.04.2020 18:44 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.messagetoeagle.com



Astronomers using the 8.2-m Subaru Telescope report the first unambiguous detection of a relativistic jet - a beam of charged particles that travels at nearly the speed of light - emerging from two colliding spiral-shaped galaxies. Jets are the most powerful astrophysical phenomena in the Universe. They can emit more energy into the Universe in [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »