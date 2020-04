Added: 08.04.2020 19:57 | 9 views | 0 comments

A University of Bern-led study shows that, starting at around 10,850 years ago, inhabitants of the Llanos de Moxos region in northern Bolivia began to create a landscape that ultimately comprised 4,700 artificial ‘forest islands’ within a treeless, seasonally flooded savannah. The Llanos de Moxos is a savannah of approximately 126,132 km2 (48,700 square miles) located [...]