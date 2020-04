How effective is quarantine alone or in combination with other public health measures to control coronavirus (COVID-19)?



Source: scienze.fanpage.it



A new review summarizes evidence available from modelling studies that show how quarantining affects the spread of COVID-19. The studies included in the review consistently conclude that quarantine can play a role in controlling the spread of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. While early implementation of quarantine and its combination with other public health measures may reduce spread of the disease, key uncertainties remain as to how these measures can best be adopted and when they can be relaxed. More in www.sciencedaily.com »