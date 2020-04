Mutation reduces energy waste in plants



Added: 08.04.2020 15:21 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.canadaka.net



In a way, plants are energy wasters: in order to protect themselves from excessive electron transport, they continuously quench light energy and don't use it for photosynthesis and biomass production. A mutation can make them work more efficiently. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Planes