A team of planetary researchers from the United States and the United Kingdom has created a 2D map of densities and temperatures in Saturn’s thermosphere (upper atmosphere). Thermospheres of gas-giant planets - Saturn, Jupiter, Uranus and Neptune - are hot, just like Earth’s. But unlike Earth, the Sun is too far from these outer planets [...]