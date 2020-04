Magnetic monopoles detected in Kagome spin ice systems



Added: 07.04.2020 20:08 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.slideshare.net



Magnetic monopoles are actually impossible. At low temperatures, however, certain crystals can contain so-called quasi-particles that behave like magnetic monopoles. Now an international cooperation has proven that such monopoles also occur in a Kagome spin ice system. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Temperatures