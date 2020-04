Added: 07.04.2020 19:00 | 6 views | 0 comments

In a new study published in the journal Nature Astronomy, a team of planetary researchers from the United States and France studied the photochemical role of hydrogen sulfide (H2S) in warm carbon dioxide-rich exoplanet atmospheres. “We found that just a small presence of sulfur in the atmosphere, less than 2%, can have major impacts on [...]