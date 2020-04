Are gamma-ray bursts powered by a star's collapsing magnetic fields?



Source: www.foxnews.com



In its final moments of life, a distant massive star releases an intense burst of high-energy gamma radiation - a Gamma Ray Burst (GRB) - the brightest sources of energy in the universe, detectable to humans through powerful telescopes. Scientists have long been divided over what powers these extraordinary explosions. Now research suggests a dying star's collapsing magnetic field may hold the answers. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists