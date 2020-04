New Measurements Show Evidence for Presence of Majorana Quasiparticles in Uranium Ditelluride



Added: 07.04.2020 14:08 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: phys.org



An international team of physicists has used high-resolution microscopy tools to peer at the inner-workings of the recently-discovered heavy-fermion superconductor, uranium ditelluride (UTe2). The measurements reveal strong evidence that this material may be a natural home to an exotic Majorana quasiparticle that’s been hiding from physicists for decades. Majorana quasiparticles were theorized back in 1937 [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »