Chemists working on drugs to treat COVID-19



Added: 07.04.2020 0:05 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: theconversation.com



In the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, chemists have focused on searching for drugs to treat COVID-19. One group was identified the antiviral drug remdesivir as a viable medicine to treat COVID-19 in a research study published in late January. The drug was originally developed in response to the 2014 Ebola pandemic. More in www.sciencedaily.com »