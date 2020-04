Added: 06.04.2020 18:47 | 11 views | 0 comments

A team of scientists from the Biomedicine Discovery Institute at Monash University and the Peter Doherty Institute of Infection and Immunity (Doherty Institute) has found that a single dose of the FDA-approved drug, Ivermectin, can stop the SARS-CoV-2 virus growing in cell culture, effectively eradicating all genetic material of the virus within 48 hours. “We [...]