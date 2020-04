COVID-19: On average only 6% of actual SARS-CoV-2 infections detected worldwide



Added: 06.04.2020 17:55 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.theweek.in



The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease officially issued by countries dramatically understates the true number of infections, a report suggests. Researchers used estimates of COVID-19 mortality and time until death from a recent study to test the quality of records. This shows that countries have only discovered on average about 6% of infections. The number of infections worldwide may already have reached several tens of millions. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher