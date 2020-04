Alzheimer's trial screening data links high amyloid levels with early stage disease



A new study supports the hypothesis that higher levels of amyloid protein in the brain represent an early stage of Alzheimer's disease. Screening data for the study show that amyloid burden in clinically normal older adults is associated with a family history of disease, lower cognitive test scores, and reports of declines in daily cognitive function.