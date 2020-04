Breakthrough in unlocking genetic potential of ocean microbes



Added: 06.04.2020 16:25 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.myelomacrowd.org



Researchers have made a major breakthrough in developing gene-editing tools to improve our understanding of one of the most important ocean microbes on the planet. The international project unlocks the potential of the largest untapped genetic resource for the development of natural products such as novel antibacterial, antiviral, anti-parasitic and antifungal compounds. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Bacteria