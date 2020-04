Gliese 338Bb: Super-Earth Found in Nearby Binary System



Astronomers using the CARMENES spectrograph at Calar Alto Observatory in Spain have discovered a super-Earth exoplanet orbiting an M-dwarf star in the binary system Gliese 338. The newfound planet orbits on the inner edge of the habitable zone and is much more massive than Earth. Gliese 338 is a wide binary system located approximately 20.7 [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: SPA