Turning colon cancer cells around



Source: news.abs-cbn.com



Using a modified natural substance along with current approaches could improve colon cancer treatment, according to findings by biologists. The discovery comes from their research into the role of an amino acid in tumor development and a potential method for reversing the process. The disease is the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cancer Tags: United States