Scientists reveal brain tumors impact normally helpful cells



Added: 06.04.2020



Source: www.sciencemag.org



Unprovoked recurrent seizures are a serious problem affecting most patients who suffer from glioma, a primary brain tumor composed of malignant glial cells. Researchers tested the hypothesis that glioma-induces processes that renders a type of brain cells dysfunctional, perpetuating the imbalance between excitation and inhibition in tumor-associated epilepsy. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Scientists