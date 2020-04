Making stronger concrete with 'sewage-enhanced' steel slag



Added: 06.04.2020 14:28 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.unikblockmachines.com



Researchers examined whether steel slag that had been used to treat wastewater could then be recycled as an aggregate material for concrete. Their findings? Concrete made with post-treatment steel slag was about 17% stronger than concrete made with conventional aggregates, and 8% stronger than raw steel slag. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher