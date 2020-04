Insect wings hold antimicrobial clues for improved medical implants



Source: www.upi.com



Some insect wings such as cicada and dragonfly possess nanopillar structures that kill bacteria upon contact. However, to date, the precise mechanisms that cause bacterial death have been unknown. Using a range of advanced imaging tools, functional assays and proteomic analyses, a study by the University of Bristol has identified new ways in which nanopillars can damage bacteria. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Bacteria Tags: NFL