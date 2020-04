New Species of Pterosaur Discovered in Morocco



Paleontologists have announced the discovery of a new genus and species of tapejarid pterosaur from Errachidia Province of Morocco. Dubbed Afrotapejara zouhrii, the newly-discovered flying reptile lived approximately 100 million years ago (Cretaceous period). The species belongs to Tapejaridae, a group of small to medium-sized pterosaurs with wingspans perhaps as wide as 4 m.