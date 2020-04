Possible coronavirus drug identified



Added: 04.04.2020 19:19 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.clinicaltrialsarena.com



A new study has shown that an anti-parasitic drug already available around the world can kill the virus within 48 hours. Scientists found that a single dose of the drug, Ivermectin, could stop the SARS-CoV-2 virus growing in cell culture. The next steps are to determine the correct human dosage -- ensuring the doses shown to effectively treat the virus in vitro are safe for humans. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists



Comments: Comments: