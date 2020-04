Turning cells into computers with protein logic gates



Source: journal.frontiersin.org



New artificial proteins have been created to function as molecular logic gates. Like their electronic counterparts in computers, these biochemical tools can be used to program the behavior of complex systems, such as gene regulation inside human T-cells. This new advance might improve the durability of future cell-based therapies. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Genes