Added: 03.04.2020 18:17 | 8 views | 0 comments

An international team of paleoanthropologists has unearthed a 2-million-year-old skull of Homo erectus, the first of our ancestors to be nearly human-like in their anatomy and aspects of their behavior, in the fossil-rich Drimolen cave system north of Johannesburg, South Africa. Homo erectus is one of our direct human ancestors and is best known for [...]