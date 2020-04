International Panel Releases Guidelines on Management of ICU Patients with COVID-19



Source: www.china-critcare.com



The Surviving Sepsis Campaign COVID-19 panel, which includes 36 experts from 12 countries, has issued new guidelines for health-care workers treating intensive care unit (ICU) patients with COVID-19. The guidelines, co-published in the journal Critical Care Medicine and the journal Intensive Care Medicine, include 54 recommendations on such topics as infection control, laboratory diagnosis and [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Workers