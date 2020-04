Plant root hairs key to reducing soil erosion



Added: 03.04.2020 16:51 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.slideshare.net



The tiny hairs found on plant roots play a pivotal role in helping reduce soil erosion, a new study has found. The research provides compelling evidence that when root hairs interact with the surrounding soil they reduce soil erosion and increase soil cohesion by binding soil particles. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Oil