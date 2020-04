Changes to drylands with future climate change



Added: 03.04.2020 16:51 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: visionforearth.org



While drylands around the world will expand at an accelerated rate because of future climate change, their average productivity will likely be reduced, according to a new study. These regions, which primarily include savannas, grasslands and shrublands, are important for grazing and non-irrigated croplands. They are also a critical part of the global carbon cycle and make up 41% of Earth's land surface and support 38% of its population. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Climate change