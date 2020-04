90-Million-Year-Old Fossilized Rainforest Discovered in Antarctica



An international team of paleontologists and geologists has uncovered well-preserved fossilized roots, pollen and spores of 90-million-year-old (mid-Cretaceous period) rainforest trees in West Antarctica. The mid-Cretaceous period (115 million to 80 million years ago) was the heyday of the dinosaurs but was also the warmest period in the past 140 million years, with temperatures in [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Temperatures