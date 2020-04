Added: 02.04.2020 20:20 | 10 views | 0 comments

Modern humans in Eurasia carry genetic material inherited from Altai Neanderthals, according to a study published in the journal Genetics. This is noteworthy because past research has shown that Neanderthals connected to a different location - the Vindija Cave in Croatia - have also contributed DNA to modern-day Eurasian populations. “It’s not a single introgression of [...]