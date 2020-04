Added: 02.04.2020 19:39 | 3 views | 0 comments

A team of researchers at the University of Pittsburgh and Erasmus Medical Center Rotterdam has developed a potential vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, a novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease. When tested in mice, the vaccine produced antibodies specific to SARS-CoV-2 at quantities thought to be sufficient for neutralizing the virus. “We had previous experience on [...]