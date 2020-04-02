COVID-19 vaccine candidate shows promise in first peer-reviewed research



Source: www.precisionvaccinations.com



A potential COVID-19 vaccine, delivered by microscopic needles, produces antibodies specific to the virus when tested in mice. This is the first peer-reviewed paper describing a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The next step is a human clinical trial. More in www.sciencedaily.com »