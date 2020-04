Study: China’s Control Measures Delayed Spread of COVID-19, Prevented 744,000 Cases



Added: 02.04.2020 18:06 | 10 views | 0 comments



Responding to an outbreak of SARS-CoV-2, a novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease, in December 2019, China banned travel to and from Wuhan city on January 23, 2020, and implemented a national emergency response. According to a new study, these control measures during the first 50 days of the epidemic delayed the spread of [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »