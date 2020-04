Australopithecus afarensis Had Ape-Like Brain Organization, But Prolonged Brain Growth Like Humans



Added: 02.04.2020 17:19 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.writework.com



Human brains are three times larger, are organized differently, and mature for a longer period of time than those of our closest living relatives, the chimpanzees. Together, these characteristics are important for human cognition and social behavior, but their evolutionary origins remain unclear. To study brain growth and organization in the hominin species Australopithecus afarensis [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »