Calusa People Stored Live Fish in Watercourts



Added: 02.04.2020 14:42 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.news-press.com



In the 16th century, the Calusa, a fisher-gatherer-hunter society, were the most politically complex polity in Florida, and Mound Key, an island in Estero Bay off Florida’s Gulf Coast, was their capital. The available evidence indicates that the Calusa had a large population (ca. 20,000) and were one of the most politically complex groups of [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » USA Tags: Florida