Most of Earth's carbon was hidden in the core during its formative years



Added: 02.04.2020



Source: www.businessinsider.com



Carbon is essential for life as we know it and plays a vital role in many of our planet's geologic processes -- not to mention the impact that carbon released by human activity has on the planet's atmosphere and oceans. Despite this, the total amount of carbon on Earth remains a mystery, because much of it remains inaccessible in the planet's depths.