Scientists see energy gap modulations in a cuprate superconductor



Added: 02.04.2020 0:20 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.sciencemag.org



Scientists studying high-Tc superconductors have definitive evidence for the existence of a state of matter known as a pair density wave -- first predicted by theorists some 50 years ago. Their results show that this phase coexists with superconductivity in a well-known bismuth-based copper-oxide superconductor. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists