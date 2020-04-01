Homo naledi juvenile remains offers clues to how our ancestors grew up



Source: lawnchairanthropology.com



A partial skeleton of Homo naledi represents a rare case of an immature individual, shedding light on the evolution of growth and development in human ancestry, according to a study. More in www.sciencedaily.com »