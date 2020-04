Patients with SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus Often Have Other Respiratory Viruses, Study Finds



About 1 in 5 patients infected with SARS-CoV-2, a new coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease, are also infected with other respiratory viruses, according to a preliminary analysis by the Stanford School of Medicine. In addition, the analysis found that about 1 in 10 people who exhibit symptoms of respiratory illness at an emergency department, [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »