Intermediate-Mass Black Hole Found in Outskirts of Lenticular Galaxy



Source: phys.org



A bright X-ray source in a massive star cluster in the outskirts of 6dFGS gJ215022.2-055059, a barred lenticular galaxy located about 806 million light-years away from Earth, is an intermediate-mass black hole, according to a new study published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters. Astronomers know that black holes ranging from about 10 times to 100 [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »