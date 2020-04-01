Hubble finds best evidence for elusive mid-sized black hole



Source: phys.org



Astronomers have found the best evidence for the perpetrator of a cosmic homicide: a black hole of an elusive class known as ''intermediate-mass,'' which betrayed its existence by tearing apart a wayward star that passed too close. More in www.sciencedaily.com »