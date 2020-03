Loss of Smell and Taste Reported as Early Symptoms of COVID-19



Added: 31.03.2020 20:42 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: vapers.org.uk



Symptoms of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, typically include a dry cough, fever and shortness of breath. But evidence is beginning to emerge from other countries and now from the UK that sudden loss of smell (also known as anosmia or hyposmia) - and in some cases, taste - is an [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: UK