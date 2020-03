Added: 31.03.2020 18:48 | 10 views | 0 comments

An analysis of two Martian meteorites - Northwest Africa (NWA) 7034 and Allan Hills (ALH) 84001 - shows that Mars likely received water from at least two vastly different sources early in its history; the variability implies that Mars, unlike Earth and the Moon, never had a global ocean of magma. “These two different sources [...]