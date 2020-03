Solving a medical mystery and changing CDC screenings for COVID-19



UC Davis Health physicians and medical staff detail the diagnosis and treatment for first known case of community transmission of COVID-19 in the US. The case reveals how the patient's symptoms matched -- and sometimes varied from -- published studies of COVID-19 infection at the time. More in www.sciencedaily.com »