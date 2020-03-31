Wearable device lets patients with type 2 diabetes safely use affordable insulin option



Source: www.trendhunter.com



Adults with type 2 diabetes requiring insulin therapy can safely achieve good blood sugar control using regular human insulin (RHI) in a wearable, patch-like insulin delivery device called V-GoÂ®. More in www.sciencedaily.com »