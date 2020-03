Added: 31.03.2020 13:33 | 8 views | 0 comments

By combining the power of strong gravitational lensing with the capability of the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), a team of astronomers from Japan and Taiwan imaged disturbed gaseous clouds in a distant quasar called MG J0414+0534; the researchers also found that the disruption is caused by supermassive black hole jets. “It is commonly known [...]