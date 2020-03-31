COVID-19 found in sputum and feces samples after pharyngeal specimens no longer positive

Clinicians found that some patients had positive real-time fluorescence polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test results for SARS-CoV-2 in the sputum or feces after the pharyngeal swabs became negative.