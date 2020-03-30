Hopes for pandemic respite this spring may depend upon what happens indoors



Added: 30.03.2020 20:21 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: mustsharenews.com



How much spring and summer affect the COVID-19 pandemic may depend not only on the effectiveness of social distancing measures, but also on the environment inside our buildings, according to a new review on how respiratory viruses are transmitted. More in www.sciencedaily.com »